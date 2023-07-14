Barron Co. police involved in critical incident following pursuit of wanted person

On Friday Barron County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were involved in a ‘critical incident’ following the pursuit of a wanted subject, according to a press release provided by authorities.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., U.S. Marshals, assisted by Barron County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Barron Police Department Officers, were in pursuit of a wanted subject on Highway 8 in the City of Barron when the subject collided with a civilian vehicle stopped on the side of the road. When officers approached the vehicle to take the subject into custody, police deployed less lethal options when the subject refused commands to exit the vehicle, according to the release.

Upon contact the subject was observed with a gunshot wound and a firearm was located inside the vehicle. The subject was pronounced deceased at the scene. No officers discharged their firearm during this incident, according to the announcement.

Barron County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Barron Police Department Officers cameras were activated, and no law enforcement officers were injured during this incident.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) are currently investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.