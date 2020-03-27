Barbershop quartet from 'The Music Man' performs song reminding people to wash their hands

The Chanhassen Dinner Theatres production of “The Music Man” is currently on hold to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the show’s barbershop quartet is still singing.

The barbershop quartet performed the famous song from the show “Lida Rose”, but they changed the lyrics so it is now “Wash Your Hands.” The song is a reminder of the ways people can prevent themselves and others from getting sick during the pandemic.

The song is performed by actors John-Michael Zuerlein, Evan Tyler Wilson, Aleks Knezevich and Shad Olsen.

The Chanhassen Dinner Theatres has suspended all performances of “The Music Man” and its other shows until at least May 3 to comply with Gov. Tim Walz’s executive orders.

Enjoy! And, don’t forget to wash your hands.

