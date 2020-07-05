Authorities investigating woman's death in Zumbro Falls, Minnesota

Authorities are investigating after a woman died late Saturday night in Wabasha County, Minnesota.

According to the sheriff's office, at about 10:40 p.m. Saturday, officials responded to an unresponsive 34-year-old woman in rural Zumbro Falls. The woman was suffering a gunshot wound and, despite life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead.

The Minnesota BCA was called to the scene to assist in the investigation.

No arrests have been made.