Authorities investigating attempted robbery on University of Minnesota campus

Officials are investigating an attempted robbery that took place Monday night on the University of Minnesota campus.

According to authorities, at about 11 p.m. Monday, a male suspect tried to rob someone near University Avenue and Oak Street SE in Minneapolis.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s or 30s and is about 5'9'' tall. He was reportedly wearing a blue t-shirt, shorts and a blue medical type mask. A knife was implied but not seen.

If you have any information, contact the University of Minnesota Department of Public Safety.