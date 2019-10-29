Auditor slams “troubling dysfunction” for Minnesota DHS overpayment scandal

article

Minnesota’s biggest state agency is plagued by “troubling dysfunction” that led to broken laws and $29 million in overpayments to two Native American tribes, the state’s legislative auditor found Tuesday.

For several years, the state Department of Human Services paid the Leech Lake and White Earth tribes for medical services that never happened as the agency claimed. In short, tribal medical providers gave opioid treatments to patients to take at home, but the state paid the tribes at a much higher rate, as if the patients had taken the medications in a medical facility.

DHS did not have the legal authority to make the payments, and it broke the state’s Official Records Act by failing to document who, why and when the payments were found to be appropriate.

“The dysfunction we found at DHS has created serious financial and legal problems for the state, the White Earth Nation, and the Lech Lake Band of Ojibwe,” Legislative Auditor Jim Nobles said. “Those problems will be difficult to resolve.”

For years, DHS told the tribes that they were eligible for the higher “encounter rate” payments, only to reverse course in May. At that time, the agency also pressured the two tribes to repay the federal government, which administers the funding in question.

But Tuesday, new DHS Commissioner Jodi Harpstead appeared to soften the stance of her predecessor about recovering the overpayments.

“While I do not dispute the legislative auditor’s assessment that current law requires the department to work to recover funds in situations like this, it is my hope that the Legislature, the Department of Human Services and tribal governments can come together to agree on a solution,” Harpstead said in an emailed statement.

She said it would be “unfortunate” to punish tribal governments for DHS’s mistakes.

The tribes have warned of grave consequences for their own budgets if they are forced to repay, and have threatened to take legal action against DHS.

At least one state lawmaker said the Legislature should not bail out DHS for its errors. Instead, DHS should have to repay the money itself, said state Rep. Joe Schomacker, R-Luverne.

"Minnesota taxpayers should not be forced to foot the bill for the dysfunction at DHS,” Schomacker said in an emailed statement. “DHS should take responsibility for their mistake, and find the $29 million within their own $18 billion budget to make amends for their mismanagement of federal funds.”

The legislative auditor is scheduled to testify about his findings at a 2 p.m. hearing Tuesday at the state Capitol.

In addition to the $29 million in tribal overpayments, DHS has also admitted to a separate blunder: wrongfully paying $48 million to chemical dependency providers.

The agency has been in turmoil in 2019, losing four of its top officials over a matter of weeks this summer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.