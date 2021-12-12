Edina mayor on crime: 'We need to be both on offense and defense'

Edina Mayor Jim Hovland, in an email to residents, says "we need to be both on offense and defense," in response to recent crimes that include car thefts and a violent carjacking attempt in the Lunds and Byerly’s parking lot at 50th and France.

"Our town, and our neighboring towns, have had their security and serenity under attack from mobile criminals who are coming into Edina and other nearby communities to steal private property and in some cases injuring people who resist or assist a victim," Hovland wrote. "Edina residents have become angry and fearful. The peace and tranquility of our community has been disrupted. At a time when we should be celebrating peace in our families, communities and places of worship, we all worry what each day will bring in the way of criminal activity."

Edina carjacking attempt

Thursday night, Edina police said they responded to an attempted carjacking that was thwarted by good Samaritans.

According to officers, at about 5 p.m. Dec. 9 , nearly two hours after an attempted carjacking at Lunds in St. Louis Park that FOX 9 caught on video, police were called to the Lunds and Byerlys on West 50th Street for a reported carjacking in progress.

During that incident, police say four young men attempted to take an occupied car when the good Samaritans intervened. Three people were hurt during the robbery attempt, one seriously. All four suspects were also able to flee the area.

The person who was seriously hurt is being treated at the hospital but remains in stable condition.

Anyone with information on that case is asked to call Edina police at 952-826-1600.

Other recent crime in Edina

In the weeks before Thanksgiving, the Edina Police Department took reports of at least three vehicles stolen from homes during the day, as well as multiple thefts from cars. These crimes happened in the Indian Hills and Country Club neighborhoods.

Police increased patrols in those neighborhoods and assigned an investigator to auto theft.

In his email to residents, Mayor Hovland said "Whatever resources our Police Department wants available, we will facilitate on behalf of our residents."

Suburban mayors, city managers, police chiefs to meet

"Mayors, City Managers and Chiefs of Police for Edina and other neighboring communities will be meeting next week to discuss how to cooperatively and collectively deal with this increase in crime," Hovland wrote.

Since mid-October, according to the Edina police blotter, the department has investigated a total of six robbery reports, which is equal to or greater than total reports from 2013 (6), 2015 (3), and 2017 (5). According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office's crime dashboard, on average, the Edina Police Department submitted about five robbery cases for prosecution per year between 2017 and 2021.

Edina Mayor Jim Hovland email to residents

Dear Residents,



One the most important benefits people gain from living in a community is collective security for themselves, their families and their property. Knowing you, your family and your neighborhood are safe and secure allows people to live life the way it is meant to be lived.



Our town, and our neighboring towns, have had their security and serenity under attack from mobile criminals who are coming into Edina and other nearby communities to steal private property and in some cases injuring people who resist or assist a victim. Edina residents have become angry and fearful. The peace and tranquility of our community has been disrupted. At a time when we should be celebrating peace in our families, communities and places of worship, we all worry what each day will bring in the way of criminal activity.



The City Council shares the concerns of residents about what is happening in our town and has been assisting any way we can over the past few weeks. Whatever resources our Police Department wants available, we will facilitate on behalf of our residents. Our Police Department has responded and has been working around the clock on not just responding to emergencies involving criminal behavior, but also working with Police Departments in neighboring cities to share information and security strategies to combat and catch these criminals.



As your Mayor, I want you all to know that the City of Edina and its Police Department is working as hard and fast as we can to apprehend those responsible and to restore peace to our town. I also want you to know that we need your help. The more eyes on the street, the sooner we can end this crime spree caused by criminals. If you have information that you think may be related to a recent crime, please share it with us at 952-826-1610, and don’t hesitate to call 911 if you see suspicious activity. Trust your instincts. Your call will be appreciated.



We need to be both on offense and defense with regard to this criminal activity. On the offensive side, as mentioned above, we are working day and night to apprehend these criminals and thwart future criminal activity. We will look at the latest in technology to see how it can assist us in this effort and we will work closely with our neighboring communities to end this outburst of crime. Mayors, City Managers and Chiefs of Police for Edina and other neighboring communities will be meeting next week to discuss how to cooperatively and collectively deal with this increase in crime.



On the defensive side, you can also help us by:

being mindful of your own security

locking doors and cars

keeping keys and valuables with you

keeping your garage door closed and making sure to lock the garage service door.

not leaving your garage door opener in a car you need to park outside.

These simple actions make a big difference in your personal vulnerability and the vulnerability of our community as well.



We live in a strong town with resilient and steadfast residents. Edina will persevere over this attack on our community, just as we have persevered over the Great Recession, the COVID-19 pandemic and the effect of civil unrest in a neighboring town. Working together and looking out for each other, coupled with some good police work, residents and the City will shed this pall of fear and anger and return to peacefulness.



Stay strong, stay vigilant and know I give my best to each and every one of you