At 101 years old, St. Croix Chippewa elder keeps tribal traditions alive

The year she was born, Warren G. Harding was president, insulin was discovered, and Coco Chanel introduced Chanel Number 5. Now an elder with a local Native American tribe has passed a major milestone.

"I can't believe it. People would say ‘oh my god, you're 100' and I'd say yeah. I can't believe it," said Jean Songetay.

From avid fisherman to matriarch of five generations of her family, Jean has assumed many roles over the last century. But she also happens to be the oldest member of the St. Croix Chippewa Tribe in Wisconsin.

"I'm the oldest of the family, and I'm the oldest one alive yet out of seven," said Songetay.

Jean was born in Ogema, Minnesota in 1921, and she turned 101 last month.

She and her husband Edwin Sr were married for 49 years before he passed away.

Together they raised 10 children, even though only five are still alive, and she now has 21 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

"Raising 10 kids is a lot of work. I even had to go out in the woods and help my husband cut pulp and I had to peel. And pick blueberries and harvest wild rice. I did all that," said Songetay.

Over the years, Jean has done everything from cooking for tribal elders to working as a teacher's aid.

But her son says her most valuable contributions have been making sure the Ojibwe language isn't lost and passing on tribal customs like beadworking and making moccasins to younger generations through community education classes.

"They see her as a very cultural person. A spiritual person. A genuine person. From the old school," said Jean's son Edwin.

Jean's son believes she has lived so long because she has a good sense of humor and she cares about people. He hopes she continues to play a vital role in her community for years to come.

"I think people are going to remember my mother for a lot of years to come because of who she is, not because of how old she is. Because of the role she played in our community over the years. Friends she's made. People she's helped," said Edwin.