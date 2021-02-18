As REAL ID deadline looms, DPS lays out options for Minnesotans

The state is making sure Minnesotans are on track to meet the deadline for REAL ID.

Beginning Oct. 1, Minnesotans will not be able to use their standard driver’s license or ID card to board domestic flights or enter federal facilities. Instead, they will need one of the three options: a passport or passport card, a REAL ID or an enhanced driver’s license or ID.

Minnesotans may apply for a REAL ID when they renew their license or ID card or apply for a REAL ID early for an additional fee.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is encouraging people to pre-apply online for a REAL ID and head to their local DVS exam station, deputy registrar or driver’s license office to complete the application process in person. There is also an office at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport where you can apply for a REAL ID.

You are required to provide additional documentation when applying for a REAL ID, compared to a standard driver’s license or ID card. Here are the documents you must provide in person when applying:

One document proving identity, date of birth and legal presence in the United States

One document proving social security number

Two different documents proving current residency in Minnesota Must have applicant’s current legal name and current address in Minnesota. A P.O. Box will not suffice as proof of current residency in Minnesota.

Must have applicant’s current legal name and current address in Minnesota. A P.O. Box will not suffice as proof of current residency in Minnesota.

Advertisement

Applicants must provide original documents or documents certified by the agency that issued them. DPS-DVS cannot accept laminated documents or digital documents shown on your phone or other electronic device. A full list of accepted documentation is on the REAL ID website.

Right now, over 20% of Minnesotans are REAL ID ready.