Artists unveil colorful mural on storm drain to share green message

A storm drain in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota is looking a little more colorful these days.



Two local artists teamed up with some kids to paint a mural around the drain grate. They unveiled it Thursday afternoon at River Park.

Kimberly Carpenter, the artist who spearheaded the project, says this is her way of raising awareness about the watershed, while trying to make the community and planet better.

“We've gotten a lot of positive feedback, positive feedback,” said Carpenter. “I mean, every time we're out here, working on the mural, people are asking us, 'Can you paint one of my drain?' and we would love to be able to do that.”

If this mural is a hit, they hope to create more drain murals throughout Brooklyn Park.