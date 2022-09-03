Nearly 50 years after the last mission to the moon, NASA is once again counting down to a lunar launch. The Artemis I mission, an uncrewed test flight, is scheduled to blast off from Kennedy Space Center later today.

The two-hour launch window opens at 2:17 p.m., but as illustrated by Monday’s scrub, a lot of things have to go right for the historic mission to get underway.

First, the weather has to cooperate. It’s been a stormy few days in Florida and lightning helped delay fueling during that first launch attempt. Forecasters expect a 60-percent chance of good weather when today’s launch window opens, improving to 80 percent by the end.

Even if the weather is good, mission managers still face a lot of challenges dealing with a brand-new rocket. Not long after the fueling process began Saturday, a liquid hydrogen fuel leak developed. Teams were working previously known solutions to try and get the supercold fuel aboard the rocket.

NASA's SLS rocket awaits fueling on Launch Pad 39B just after sunrise Saturday. (FOX photo)

Launch pad fueling tests earlier this year ran into several problems as engineers refined their countdown and launch procedures.

Similar problems popped up during Monday’s countdown. A leak of liquid hydrogen forced managers to stop and restart fueling several times until they settled on a technique to keep the leak at acceptable levels.

A slight crack in the rocket’s insulation raised a few eyebrows until an analysis showed it was not serious.

Meanwhile, one of the rockets four main engines did not appear to be chilling down to the proper pre-flight temperatures. Engineers suspected a faulty sensor was actually the problem – a theory they later confirmed – but they ran out of time in the window and had to scrub for the day.

Sunrise over Launch Pad 39B on Saturday, Sept. 3. (FOX photo)

Now, with more experience and under their belt, they’re hoping for better luck while planning to address the new issues as they arise.

"We are comfortable with our risk posture," Artemis mission manager Mike Sarafin said Thursday evening. "That said, there is no guarantee that we are going to get off on Saturday, but we are going to try. The technical teams have put in a tremendous amount of work in a very short amount of time to get us here."

NASA says the Artemis I mission plan is ambitious. It’s the first test of the giant Space Launch System (SLS), the most powerful rocket the agency has even built. It will launch the uncrewed Orion spacecraft on a 37-day mission around the moon – a dry run for a flight with astronauts still two years away.

What is the SLS rocket?

NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket is seen during sunrise atop a mobile launcher at Launch Pad 39B as preparations for launch continue, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (NASA photo / Bill Ingalls)

NASA’s new rocket reworks elements of the space shuttle program, like the orange fuel tank and the pencil-like rocket boosters, into an expendable rocket that rivals the Apollo-era Saturn V.

In sheer scale, the SLS rocket nearly lives up to the Saturn V legacy. This "Block 1" initial SLS version clocks in at 322 feet high – taller than the Statue of Liberty but not as tall as the 363-foot Saturn V. Later versions of the SLS could cap out at 365 feet, though, eclipsing the famed moon rocket.

Where the SLS does top the Saturn V is launch thrust. With the help of two upgraded solid rocket boosters, the SLS will be 15% more powerful than the Saturn V, generating 8.8 million pounds of thrust at launch.

Artemis I mission profile

All that power is needed to send the Orion capsule on a trajectory toward the moon. Capable of carrying up to six astronauts, Orion is larger than the Apollo capsules. But it’s only been tested once – a short mission to Earth orbit back in 2014.

On this mission, a European-built service module will help push the automated capsule into a distant lunar orbit. The capsule will loop around the moon before returning to Earth and reentering the atmosphere at 25,000 – a true trial by fire for the craft’s heat shield.

If all goes well, Artemis II will send a crew on the same mission in 2024, with a potential lunar landing the following year. Right now, the agency has a deal with SpaceX to use the company’s Starship rocket as a lunar lander on that flight.

NASA has committed to sending the first woman and the first person of color to the moon as part of the Artemis program.

Before any of that can happen, of course, this mission has to get underway. Should there be another weather delay or technical issue, NASA has one more backup opportunity set for Monday at 5:12 p.m., though other dates will be added if necessary.

Holiday weekend launch crowds

No crew-rated spacecraft has launched for the moon since Apollo 17 back in December of 1972. The historic nature of the mission, combined with the allure of NASA’s most powerful rocket ever, was expected to draw up to 200,000 tourists to the beaches, bridges, and roads around Kennedy Space Center.

A car in a hotel parking lot is decorated in support of the NASA Artemis I mission, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Titusville, Florida. (NASA photo / Bill Ingalls)

With a holiday weekend on tap, campers were already lining the coastal causeways Friday evening, and local officials warned tourists to be prepared to spend several hours sitting in traffic.

Weather permitting, the launch should be visible from as far away as the Tampa and Jacksonville areas. Those outside of Florida, of course, can follow the mission online.

