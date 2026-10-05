Apple Valley man sentenced to 40 years for slaying of teen at Minneapolis park

The Brief An Apple Valley man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the 2025 murder of a 19-year-old at a Minneapolis park. Witnesses said they saw Jones approach Mapp at the park and shoot him. A reported dispute over stolen property preceded the fatal shooting.



An Apple Valley man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the deadly shooting of a teen at a Minneapolis park in 2025.

Murder sentence

What we know:

Seneca Jones was sentenced on Monday to 40 years in prison. Jones was convicted in August after a two-week trial.

He will receive credit for 320 days of time served.

The backstory:

Jones was charged with the shooting of 19-year-old Darnell Mapp in July 2025. Witnesses told police that Jones and Mapp were reportedly "feuding over stolen property." At the park, witnesses said they saw Jones walk up to Mapp and shoot him.

When police searched Jones' home in Apple Valley, they searched his wife's phone and found she had called him over 50 times in the hour after the shooting. They were able to track Jones using his phone number and arrest him shortly after the shooting.