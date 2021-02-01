Appeals court affirms Mohamed Noor's 3rd-degree murder conviction in Justine Ruszczyk shooting

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has affirmed former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor’s third-degree murder conviction in the July 2017 shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

There were questions at Noor’s trial about whether the third-degree murder statute fit the crime. The appeals court ruled it does.

Noor was convicted of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Ruszczyk's death.

Ruszczyk had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault when she came upon Noor’s squad car in the alley behind her home in Minneapolis’ Fulton neighborhood.

Noor testified that in that moment, he feared an ambush at the driver’s side window and he fired across his partner, killing the 40-year-old Australian woman.

Noor was sentenced to over 12 years in prison.

In a current high-profile case, Hennepin County initially charged former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin with third-degree murder in the death of George Floyd. That charge was eventually thrown out by Judge Peter Cahill and Chauvin instead faces charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter.

