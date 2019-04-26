Footage from Noor and Harrity's body cameras released
Following the completed trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor, body camera footage from the scene has been released.
Former Minneapolis police officer read a statement to the court before he was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for the deadly 2017 shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.
Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison Friday in the 2017 shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.
A Hennepin County judge has released most of the evidence in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor, including audio of the two 911 calls Justine Damond made the night she was shot and killed.
A Hennepin County judge released most of the evidence in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor Thursday.
A group held a Justice for Justine rally following the Mohamed Noor verdict, calling for the justice for all victims of police shootings
The family of Justine Damond is suing Mohamed Noor, his partner Mathew Harrity and the City of Minneapolis for $50 million.
Immediately after the stunning guilty verdicts in the trial of Mohamed Noor, Justine Ruszczyk Damond’s father blasted the Minneapolis Police Department and the investigative efforts of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
Fox 9 spoke with a defense attorney about the 3rd degree murder conviction in the trial of former MPD officer Mohamed Noor.
Justice for Justine group leaders spoke to the media following the verdict. The group has been calling for a conviction since the shooting happened in 2017.
Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor was found guilty on the charge of third degree murder and second degree manslaughter in connection to the death of Justine Damond in July 2017.
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said it took his officer longer than it should have to bring charges against former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor, but a strong investigation and prosecution ended with the jury's verdict of guilty on two of the three counts.
Justine Damond's father, John Ruszczyk, and her fiancé, Don Damond, said they are "satisfied" with the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor, who was found guilty of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Criminal defense attorney Marsh Halberg talks about the rarity of a third-degree murder charge and what the verdict for Mohamed Noor means.
A jury found former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor guilty of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter and not guilty of second-degree murder in the 2017 shooting death of Justine Ruszcyzk Damond.
Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor returned to court Tuesday afternoon after it was announced the jury had reached a verdict in the Justine Damond shooting case.
Jury deliberations are underway in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor.
The jury began deliberations in the Noor trial Monday afternoon.
The defense rested its case Friday afternoon in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor, setting the stage for closing arguments to begin next week.
The defense rested its case Friday afternoon in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor, setting the stage for closing arguments to begin next week.