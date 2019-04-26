Justine Damond's 911 call before fatal shooting
A Hennepin County judge has released most of the evidence in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor, including audio of the two 911 calls Justine Damond made the night she was shot and killed.

Defense rests in Noor trial
The defense rested its case Friday afternoon in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor, setting the stage for closing arguments to begin next week.