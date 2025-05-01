Apostle Supper Club closing in St. Paul at the end of the month

article

The Brief Apostle Supper Club in St. Paul will close its doors on June 1, 2025, after opening to widespread fanfare in 2022. The 1960s-themed establishment is located across from the Xcel Energy Center and was marketed as a fine-dining restaurant. The owners say they will continue to support their other restaurants, including Hope Breakfast Bar and The Gnome Craft Pub.



The Apostle Supper Club in downtown St. Paul is closing at the end of the month, with its owners blaming crime and office vacancy rates as challenges to running a business in the city.

Apostle Supper Club closing

What they're saying:

A post from one of the supper club's owners, Brian Ingram, said the "20-year dream ends in heartbreak as city conditions become unlivable for small businesses."

READ MORE: Office space lottery could boost struggling downtown St. Paul

Ingram, who also owns Hope Breakfast Bar and The Gnome Craft Pub through the Purpose Restaurants company, cites crime and office vacancy rates as reasons for the closure.

The much-anticipated opening was delayed by supply chain issues, but the 1960s-themed, Palm Springs-inspired establishment finally welcomed guests in October 2022.

Ingram said the project was "a dream two decades in the making" and thanked guests for bringing it to life.

The Apostle Supper Club will permanently close on June 1.

The other side:

Google reviews for the restaurant come to an average of 3.8 stars, with many complaining of poor bar service and overpriced menu items.

Positive reviews praised the supper club's atmosphere and generous portion sizes.

Downtown St. Paul businesses

Dig deeper:

The downtown St. Paul Lunds and Byerlys announced its closure in March, leaving behind even fewer options for fresh groceries in the area.

The city aimed to combat the empty storefronts by holding an office space lottery meant to attract some of the workers and patrons who left during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz ordered many state employees back to the office at least half of the time in hopes of supporting St. Paul's economy, but revised policies could exempt many of those workers from returning at all.