Apostle Supper Club in St. Paul prepares to debut

The long awaited Apostle Supper Club is preparing to open this week in St. Paul.

After multiple supply chain delays, the Palm Springs-inspired escape will open this week, just in time to bring a little warmth to the chilly Minnesota winter. The Apostle is the brainchild of Purpose Restaurants owners, Brian and Sarah Ingram, who also own Hope Breakfast Bar and the Gnome.

As you enter through the green door, you are transported to the 1960s with colorful booths, a sunken living room, and table-side martini carts. Immediately to the right, the thatched roof bar called the False Eyedoll Lounge beckons guests to try one of their creative concoctions. With five spirit-free options, several classics including an expertly crafted Mai Tai, and unique sips like the Cobra Fang, the bar offers a drink for everyone.

Another highlight is the round piano bar that will be home to local artists. Surrounded by plush red velvet seats, the wooden bar offers the perfect spot to enjoy dinner and a show.

There will be two different menus, one for the Apostle and one for the False Eyedoll, but both will be available throughout the restaurant. False Eyedoll offers smaller bites like pickle rollups, crinkle-cut fries, and a chili dog royale. If you're looking for a heftier meal, try the chicken fried lobster or their El Royale with cheese, a short rib burger with blistered peppers, garlic onion crunch, and soft brie.

These fun glasses are available for purchase at the False Eyedoll lounge. Glasses are $45 and include your first drink. (Adelaide Van Pelt / FOX 9)

The restaurant's location just steps away from the Xcel Energy Center makes it the perfect pre-game location, especially with the goalie glasses available for purchase at the False Eyedoll Lounge.

The Apostle Supper Club opens to the public on Wednesday, October 26.