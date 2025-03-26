Gov. Walz orders state employees back to office, unions push back

The Brief Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday announced that he will order state employees back to the office 50% of the time. The order exempts employees who live more than 75 miles away from their office. The order takes effect on June 1.



Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday announced plans to require state employees to return to the office at least 50% of the time, a move that was met with immediate and forceful pushback from unions.

Walz orders state workers back to office 50% of the time

The backstory:

Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday announced an order requiring state employees to return to the office at least half of the time, quickly incensing unions that represent the nearly 40,000 workers impacted by the mandate.

The order, which takes effect on June 1, includes an exemption for anyone who lives more than 75 miles away from their office.

Local businesses hopeful

What they're saying:

"I think you’ll see more of that energy back downtown," said Walz.

Minnesota state employees returning to the office is welcome news for businesses in St. Paul.

"We’ve got thousands of people who are going to be coming to buy lunch, buy coffee, have breakfast, buy odds and ends that people need during the day. This is going to have a really fantastic impact. It’s going to be a shot in the arm for all these businesses that rely on customers that are in during the day," said St. Paul Downtown Alliance Joe Spencer.

Yarusso Brothers on Payne Avenue in St. Paul has been serving authentic Italian food to the community for nearly a century. The manager said day-time activity never fully recovered after many workers left the office to work remotely during the pandemic.

Many stores are excited to see the increased foot traffic.

"I can’t wait to just grab a few customers during the daytime. You know, the sauce is hot, the meatballs are fresh, and we’re ready to rock 'n’ roll," said Jerry Tuccitto, Manager at Yarusso Bros. Italian Restaurant.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter’s office said his team supports an office-first approach and hopes this strategy will help revitalize the city.

What the governor is saying:

In a news conference on Wednesday, the governor defended his decision to require workers to return to the office on a hybrid schedule. "We lose most of our people in the first six months, and I’m pretty convinced it’s because they don’t get into the culture," he said. "They don’t get the mentorship you would normally get in a work environment."

Unions slam governor, threaten lawsuit

What the unions are saying:

In a pair of strongly worded statements on Tuesday, the presidents of the two unions that represent the nearly 40,000 state workers impacted by the mandate took swipes at the governor.

"We are mostly upset because there was no attempt by the governor or his agencies to engage with us at all," said Megan Dayton, president of Minnesota Association of Professional Employees. "There are not dedicated cubicles or offices anymore like there used to be pre-pandemic, so I don't know how they're going to do it."

Dayton said her union has not ruled out a lawsuit.

In a statement, Bart Andersen, president of AFSCME Council 5, another union, said, in part: "The administration’s decision to impose sweeping workplace policy changes without engaging our union and labor partners first is not just unacceptable – it’s an act of blatant disrespect."

What's next:

The order takes effect on June 1.