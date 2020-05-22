Any Minnesotan can get a COVID-19 test at these 6 locations this weekend

article

The State of Minnesota is offering free COVID-19 testing over Memorial Day weekend at six National Guard Armory locations across the state for Minnesotans who need or want to be tested for the coronavirus.

Anyone can get tested, even if they are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, according to a news release. However, health officials are especially encouraging those who are ill and those who have been exposed to a known COVID-19 contact to take advantage of the free testing.

Minnesota National Guard members will have the capacity to collect roughly 2,000 samples per day across the six sites, for a total capacity of roughly 6,000 tests over the three-day weekend. State and local public health officials will also be on hand at the testing locations.

The free testing will be offered Saturday through Memorial Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supplies are exhausted. No appointment is necessary. People can expect to receive their results by phone about 48 hours after the test.

TESTING LOCATIONS

East St Paul

1530 Maryland Ave E, St Paul, MN 55106

Minneapolis Armory

1025 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413.

Moorhead Armory

1002 15th Ave N, Moorhead, MN 56560

Duluth Armory

4015 Airpark Blvd, Duluth, MN 55811

Faribault Armory

3000 W Airport Rd, Faribault, MN 55021

St. James Armory

521 Armstrong Blvd N, St James, MN 56081