Anoka hostage standoff: Hours-long incident underway at car wash

An attempt to arrest a robbery suspect in Anoka on Wednesday turned into an hours-long hostage situation on Wednesday.

As of 9 p.m., police were still on the scene outside a car wash on East River Road near S 7th Avenue for the incident that started before 6 p.m.

In a news release, Blaine police say the wanted man was suspected of being involved in a shoplifting at the Walmart on Ball Road NE, during which he allegedly pulled a gun on a loss prevention officer.

Wednesday evening, officers attempted to arrest the man along East River Road when they say he rammed multiple squads and became trapped at the scene by police.

"Law enforcement attempted to take the suspect into custody in the parking lot of a business in the 600 block of East River Road in the City of Anoka," Blaine Police Chief Brian Podany writes. "Upon doing so, the suspect rammed multiple law enforcement vehicles but was trapped in at the scene by police. At that time it turned into a hostage situation with the suspect’s girlfriend who was also in the vehicle. There are currently no known injuries and the incident remains active at this time with active negotiation attempts for a peaceful surrender."

Multiple agencies are assisting with the negotiations, which remain ongoing as of 10 p.m.

This is a developing situation and will be updated as more information is made available.