Annunciation shooting: Harper Moyski Memorial Volleyball Tournament this weekend

The legacy of Harper Moyski, who was killed during the Annunciation Church and School mass shooting, will be honored with a volleyball tournament and community auction that will raise funds for a permanent memorial and local volleyball programs.

Annunciation memorial: Harper Moyski fundraising event

Big picture view:

Community members are invited to the 1st Annual Harper Moyski Volleyball Tournament and Community Auction on Saturday, Nov. 15.

The tournament will be held at M1 Volleyball in Bloomington from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The memorial fundraising event will be held at Nine Mile Brewing from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Event organizers say the proceeds from the volleyball tournament will go to the Minneapolis Parks Foundation, which will help maintain the parks that Harper cherished. The funds will also support youth volleyball programs to celebrate Harper's love of the sport.

The evening events at Nine Mile Brewing will also include games, raffles and auction prizes.

The funds will also be used to support a permanent memorial at Annunciation Catholic School.