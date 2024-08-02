Ammonia leak at Plymouth Ice Center prompts evacuation; Life Time, arena closed

Authorities evacuated the Plymouth Ice Center and Life Time in Plymouth due to an ammonia leak on Friday morning.

What we know

The City of Plymouth said a shaft seal on a compressor at the Plymouth Ice Center came loose around 9:20 a.m. and caused an ammonia coolant leak.

The leak triggered the building alarms. City officials said the ice center and Life Time were evacuated.

Next steps

Several agencies are on the scene, and the State of Minnesota Chemical Assessment Team has been called in. Officials say the leak is contained to the building and there is no posed risk for fire or combustion with the ammonia leak.

According to the city, no injuries have been reported as of noon on Friday, but North Memorial Ambulance is standing if needed.

Due to the leak, both buildings are closed on Friday and scheduled programs at the facilities have been canceled. City officials did not say how long it would take to repair the leak or when the buildings would reopen.