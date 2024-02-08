Amish buggy crash severely injures 2 children in Pine County

A crash involving a car and Amish buggy in Hinckley has left two children with life-threatening injuries, and police investigating.

On Feb. 1, the Pine County Communications Center took a 911 call regarding a crash that occurred on the 27000 block of Hinckley Road, with the caller stating they had, "hit an object."

According to police, when deputies arrived they discovered a collision that had occurred between a vehicle and a horse-drawn buggy. At the time, there were six people in the buggy, with 2- and 4-year-old children sustaining life-threatening injuries, police say. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

The victims were transported to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis. The crash remains under investigation.

The incident occurred only days before prosecutors filed charges against Samantha Petersen in connection to a Sept. 25, 2023, crash with an Amish buggy that killed two children and injured two others.