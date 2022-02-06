Expand / Collapse search

Amir Locke shooting: Minneapolis City Council committee to discuss 'no-knock' warrants

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 5:38PM
Minneapolis Police Department
FOX 9
article

Amir Locke

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - In the wake of the deadly shooting of Amir Locke by Minneapolis police, a city council committee is set to hold a meeting on "no-knock" search warrants on Monday.

Locke was shot and killed on Wednesday as police executed a no-knock warrant at an apartment building on Marquette Avenue in the early morning hours.

On Monday, the Minneapolis City Council's Policy and Government Oversight Committee will discuss no-knock policies for the city, with input from a University of St. Thomas law student and civil rights attorneys Ben Crump, Jeff Storm, and Antonio Romanucci. Ben Crump's law firm is representing the Locke family in the case.

Amir Locke shooting: No-knock warrants in question after Minneapolis police killing in downtown apartment

The Minneapolis SWAT team that carried out a no-knock search warrant that led to the police killing of Amir Locke did so at 6:48 a.m. Wednesday, twelve minutes before Minnesota law says such warrants can be executed unless a nighttime search is deemed necessary.

Bodycam video shows Locke apparently sleeping on a couch as police moved into the apartment. Over the span of nine seconds, Locke is shot in killed while wrapped in a blanket. The video also shows Locke holding what appears to be a handgun, which family members say he was legally licensed to carry.

During a news conference last week, Locke's family called for justice in his shooting, adding their son had little time to get a grasp of the situation before being shot and killed by officers.

Locke also isn't named on the search warrant issued for the apartment. On Saturday, FOX 9 learned another man who lived in the apartment, who was named on the warrant, had a previous altercation with police.