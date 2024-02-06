AMC offering $5 movie tickets to celebrate Black History Month

AMC Theaters is using its "Fan Faves" program to celebrate Back History Month, fitting in with this year's Black History Month theme, "African Americans’ influence on the arts in the U.S."

For $5, moviegoers can see a select set of films starring or created by Black filmmakers and actors.

The promotion runs throughout the entire month of February:

Week 1 (starting Feb. 2): "The Equalizer 3" starring Denzel Washington

Week 2 (starting Feb. 9): "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

Week 3 (and all month long): "The Color Purple" (2023 musical)

Week 4 (starting Feb. 22): Disney and Pixar’s "Soul"

File: Antoine Fuqua and Denzel Washington attend "The Equalizer 3" photocall on October 19, 2022 in Atrani, Amalfi, Italy. (Photo by Ivan Romano/Getty Images)

The company says 175 AMC locations will offer two daily showings of the films each week.

LINK: Click over to the AMC website for a list of participating theaters

