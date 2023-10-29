Expand / Collapse search

Ambulance and vehicle collide in Minneapolis, resulting in minor injuries

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 1:19PM
Road incidents
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An ambulance and another vehicle collided in Minneapolis early Sunday morning. 

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. near Garfield Avenue and West 28th Street. According to Minneapolis police, no one in the ambulance was injured, and minor injuries were suffered by the occupants of the other vehicle. 

The ambulance was from Hennepin Healthcare. 

No further information was made available, but police are expected to release more information Sunday afternoon. 