Amber Guyger takes the stand: 'I’m so sorry'

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger took the stand Friday morning to tell jurors what happened the night she shot and killed her upstairs neighbor, Botham Jean.

Guyger is charged with murder for the fatal shooting at the Southside Flats in Dallas in September of last year.

She claims she parked on the wrong floor after getting off her shift for the Dallas Police Department and went into Jean’s apartment thinking it was her own. She shot him because she said she thought he was an intruder.

While on the stand, Guyger told jurors she's wanted to be a police officer since she was about 6 years old because she wanted to help people.

She talked about her training in the Dallas Police Academy and told jurors she was trained to always look for a suspect’s hands when confronted. She was taught to say, “Let me see your hands. Let me see your hands.”

Years after graduating from the academy and joining the department’s CRT team, Guyger explained she became intimately involved with her partner, Martin Rivera. She kept it a secret because, “I was embarrassed because he was married... I knew it was morally wrong.”

Rivera is the person she was sexting before the shooting and the person she contacted afterward.

Guyger said the week of the shooting her apartment complex sent out a message about random moisture inspections. She was concerned about someone coming into her apartment and accidentally letting her dog Ranger out so she took him to her mom’s house in Arlington.

She said she usually went to sleep around midnight and had difficulty sleeping. She woke up at 5:30 a.m. on the morning of the shooting. She left for work at DPD's Southeast Substation. She made sure her door was locked, saying there were times it was difficult to lock the door.

“You would have to pull it and work with it,” she said.

At work that day, Guyger said she was responsible for securing the perimeter around the area where SWAT would be serving a warrant for robbery suspects who were “armed and very violent.” She called it a “tense situation.”

Guyger talked about texting Rivera after getting off her shift. She said she went to grab food with some of her co-workers while Rivera left to go to a scout meeting with his kids. She said there was no real plan for him to come over that night. Guyger said he had never been to her apartment.

Guyger said she never called her partner because he was married and she knew it was wrong. Instead, he would call her leaving the gym or a store.

She was on the phone with him when she returned to her apartment and drove up to what she believed was the third floor of the building. She stayed on the phone with him after backing her truck into a parking spot.

Guyger said she thought she was lucky to have found a parking spot close to the elevator so she wouldn't have to carry her equipment very far. That equipment included her lunchbox, backpack and heavy vest, which weighs about 30 pounds.

She carried the equipment out of her truck with her left arm because she was taught to always keep her gun hand free.

“I was just ready to go home,” Guyger said about her state of mind walking down the hallway to Jean’s apartment.

She was overcome with emotion when her defense attorney asked her opening Jean’s door. “No keep going,” she cried as the state asked for a recess.

Judge Tammy Kemp excused the jury for a 10-minute break to allow Guyger to compose herself.

After the recess, Guyger demonstrated for jurors what she was carrying as she opened Jean’s door. As she was inserting the key, she said she noticed it was cracked open.

Guyger said she heard movement inside the apartment. And as she put the key into the door, it pushed it opened.

“The motions of me doing all this is less than two seconds,” she said. “I was scared to death.”

“I thought I had came home and there was someone inside my apartment,” Guyger said. "I compared it to being in a car wreck, right before you hit that car."

Guyger said there was no light on inside the apartment. She only saw a silhouetted figure by the window.

“I used my left arm to open the door and I drew my service weapon out,” Guyger said. “I yelled, ‘Let me see your hands, let me see your hands.’”

She said Jean started moving toward her saying, “Hey, hey, hey!” in an aggressive voice.

That’s when Guyger said she shot twice and Jean fell down.

“I was scared that he was going to kill me,” she said.

Guyger said it started hitting her that she didn't know the man who was on the floor. She was confused. She said she dialed 911 and claimed she started doing chest compressions with her free hand. She said she had never done CPR before.

She said she stopped the CPR because the call taker asked her where she was.

“I had no idea where I was. I had to go outside and look,” Guyger said.

When asked what was going through her mind at the time, Guyger replied, “I shot an innocent man. He didn't deserve it.”

Guyger explained she called her partner after getting off the phone with 911 because she was alone with a man that she had just shot. She didn’t have the help of a partner and felt alone.

The first officers who arrived told Guyger to leave the apartment. She said she did and cooperated with what she was asked to do after the shooting.

“I was scared,” she cried, breaking down in tears. “I’m sorry. I’m so sorry."

Guyger said she feels like a terrible person because no police officer ever wants to hurt an innocent person.

“I feel like a terrible person. I feel like a piece of crap. I hate it, I hate it. I hate that I have to live with this every single day of my life. And I ask God for forgiveness and I hate myself every single day. I feel like I don’t deserve a chance to be with my family and friends. I wish he was the one with the gun and killed me. I never wanted to take an innocent person’s life and I am so sorry. This is not about hate. It’s about being scared that night," Guyger said.

Cross-Examination

Under cross-examination, Dallas County Assistant District Attorney David Hermus asked Guyger to imagine how scarier it would be to be Jean, with someone with a gun coming into his apartment.

“You are very concerned about how YOU feel,” Hermus said.

The state pointed out that she got into a squad car as paramedics were bringing Jean’s body out on a stretcher. Video appears to show her texting rather than looking at his body.

Guyger admitted that was true. She said she looked down because she didn’t want to see his body. She couldn’t recall who she was texting.

Hermus asked Guyger again about texting Rivera rather than continuing CPR. He also pointed out that she did not tell the 911 call taker that Jean was coming at her or that she was in fear.

“You didn’t say one thing about any kind of threat that Mr. Jean was to you,” he said.

“No sir,” Guyger replied.

Guyger admitted that she relies on her training. She fired at Jean twice because she said that’s what she was trained to do.

“You knew when you were shooting that gun that you were using deadly force to stop Mr. Jean,” Hermus said. “You intended to kill him.”

“Yes sir,” Guyger said.

“When you pulled that trigger, you intended to kill Mr. Jean,” Hermus said.

“I did,” Guyger admitted.

Hermus reminded Guyger that she could have taken a position of cover and concealment. She also could have used her radio to call for help. Every officer in the area would have been there as fast as possible.

“Had you done any one of those things, Mr. Jean would probably be alive today, right?” Hermus asked.

“Yes sir,” Guyger replied.

The prosecutor questioned Guyger about why she let Rivera know she was leaving work. He suggested she was intending to meet up with him.

Guyger denied having plans to see him later that night. She said she planned to go work out at a nearby gym after arriving home.

“I wasn’t completely drained. I just wanted to go work out,” Guyger said.

When asked if she still had her wits about her, Guyger said she was still awake.

Hermus pointed out that the message she received about the apartment inspections didn’t include a timeframe. He asked her if she thought about the fact that the person in what she thought was her apartment might have been a legitimate maintenance person.

“Not that late at night,” she said.

The prosecutor questioned Guyger about the bright red doormat outside Jean’s apartment and decorate plants in the hallway that she failed to notice. He also introduced evidence showing she took an eight-hour de-escalation course a few months before the shooting.

When questioned about the contents of her backpack, Guyger admitted it never crossed her mind to use the first aid supplies inside.

