Amber Alert canceled: Woman, toddler kidnapped at gunpoint in Minneapolis found safe

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for a 24-year-old woman and a child who were kidnapped at gunpoint and forced into a vehicle in northeast Minneapolis. At 5:15 p.m., just over an hour after the Amber Alert was issued, Minneapolis police confirmed the woman and child were found safe. The investigation into the kidnapping is ongoing.

The kidnapping took place at 2001 Grand Street Northeast in the Bottineau neighborhood around 12:30 p.m., according to Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder. Witnesses told officers they saw a man in his 20s arguing with a woman, also believed to be in her 20s. A 2 or 3-year-old girl was with her.

Elder said the suspect forced the woman and child into a vehicle at gunpoint and drove north away from the area.

The woman appeared injured. Elder said she may have a broken arm.

The suspect has been identified as Jafaria Listenbee. He is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds and was last seen wearing a red jacket.

The woman has black hair, weighs approximately 110 pounds and was wearing a gray shirt and black sweatpants. The child has curly black hair and was wearing a pink jacket.

Minneapolis police have issued a plea for the 7-county Twin Cities metro to be on the lookout for a 2015 blue Mitsubishi Outlander with Minnesota plate CCG 372 in an active AMBER Alert.

Police do not believe this was a random incident and say it may have been domestic-related.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

