Amazon's ‘Big Spring Sale’ expands beyond Prime members

Amazon’s first-ever Big Spring Sale is kicking off March 20, giving customers to shop deals on seasonally relevant items.

According to the retail giant, discounts will include spring fashion, outdoor furniture, lawn and garden essentials, and cleaning and organizing products.

All customers can shop the sale, which includes deals on Amazon devices like Echo and Kindle devices. Prime members will also receive access to exclusive discounts.

The company said it will release new deals each day of the six-day event.

Amazon's website. (Credit: DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images)

The sale runs through March 25.

In December, Amazon said it was piloting a grocery delivery subscription service that would give Prime members in select cities unlimited grocery deliveries for $9.99 a month.

Amazon said in an email that all Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market deliveries over $35 would be included in the subscription. Prime members pay $139 a year for faster shipping, free delivery on non-grocery items and other perks.

RELATED: Amazon testing grocery subscription service in these cities

The retail giant is testing the subscription service in three cities: Denver, Colorado; Sacramento, California; and Columbus, Ohio.