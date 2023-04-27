Expand / Collapse search

Amazon axes 'Halo' fitness program: How to get a refund

By AP Staff
Published 
Amazon
Associated Press

Amazon is winding down its health-focused Halo devices and membership as the tech giant continues to cut costs.

The company told customers on Wednesday that it will issue automatic refunds to anyone who purchased Amazon Halo devices in the past year. Refunds will also be issued to customers who have unused prepaid Halo subscriptions fees.

Amazon introduced its Halo line in 2020 with the launch of a fitness-tracking wristband that worked alongside a subscription service and smartphone app. Since then, it has expanded the line to offer more wearables and a bedside device that tracks sleeping patterns.

READ MORE: Amazon Prime’s new ‘dialogue boost’ makes it easier to hear what’s being said on your TV

"While we are proud of what we built, we recently made the difficult decision to stop supporting Amazon Halo effective July 31, 2023," the company said in a blog post.

Close-up of persons wrist wearing the Amazon Halo Band fitness wearable, Lafayette, California, December 13, 2021. Photo courtesy Tech Trends. (Photo by Gado/Getty Images)

Halo is the latest unit to get axed as by Amazon as it works to reduce costs amid worries about the wider economic environment and sluggish online sales. Among other cuts, the company has shuttered its hybrid virtual, in-home care service Amazon Care, the video calling device Amazon Glow and scaled back its Scout delivery program in recent months.

READ MORE: Amazon reportedly considering purchase of AMC Entertainment

Amazon said the Halo devices and app will no longer work after August 1. Users can download or delete their Halo heath data, it said.

The company declined to share how many employees would be impacted. On Wednesday, it said it notified those affected in the U.S. and Canada, and its working to notify employees in other regions.