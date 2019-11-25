Alzheimer's Association offers tips on recognizing signs ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

For lot of families, Thanksgiving may be one of the first times everyone has gathered together since last year’s holiday season. And in some cases, you may notice changes in those you love.

Jenna Fink of the Alzheimer’s Association of Minnesota and North Dakota offers tips on how to spot the signs and how to address them.

“It’s really those pieces of memory loss…maybe asking some of those repetitive questions about how something is supposed to be done - how to cook the turkey, how to cook the stuffing which mom and dad may have prided themselves on,” she said.

Some of the 10 signs to know include difficulty completing a familiar task, new problems speaking words or writing, misplacing things, and not being able to retrace their steps.

“It could also be problems with their judgement and executive functioning of just not being able to problem-solve…when there’s kind of a detour in navigating who to get to a family member or friend’s place,” she said.

That’s precisely the scenario presented in a new public awareness campaign by the Alzheimer’s Association and the Ad Council. The purpose is to get children to talk to their parents about the changes they see.

“If in the moment, mom is saying, ‘gosh, I’m not remembering the things that I used to be able to remember,’ or, ‘why can’t I remember how to make the stuffing?’ You know sometimes it’s that opening and getting your foot in the door to say, ‘hey mom, it seems like this is tough moment right now. How are you doing, how are things going?’”

And if they won’t talk to you, the Alzheimer’s Association hotline will. The 24-7 helpline number is 800-272-3900.

It’s important to note that the warning signs of Alzheimer’s can mimic the warning signs of other conditions such as depression, anxiety, or infections. That’s why the Alzheimer’s Association says it’s important to include the family doctor in the conversation so he or she can take a closer look into what’s going on.