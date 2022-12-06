Minnesota nurses strike: Allina Health says they've reached a settlement

Allina Health announced Tuesday they have reached a tentative agreement with the Minnesota’s Nurses Association, likely avoiding a strike.

The agreement is still subject to ratification by MNA membership.

Allina also announced the MNA has rescinded strike notices at Abbott Northwestern, United Hospital in St. Paul and Mercy Hospital's two locations.

In a statement Allina said, "Allina Health is pleased with the settlement, which reflects the priorities of both parties and is fair and equitable to our employees, patients and communities. We are thankful to be able to return our full attention to caring for the community at this time of increased illness and demand."

Nurses at 16 hospitals in Minnesota voted to go on strike on Dec. 11 if no deal could be reached. The other hospitals where nurses authorized a strike are:

M Health Fairview Riverside

M Health Fairview Southdale

M Health Fairview St. Joseph's

M Health Fairview St. John's

Essentia Health St. Mary's Duluth

Essentia Health St. Mary's Superior

HealthPartners Methodist

Children's Hospitals Minneapolis

Children's Hospital's St. Paul

North Memorial

St. Luke's Duluth

St. Luke's Lake View Two Harbors

Nurses say they're overworked, under-appreciated, and watching their colleagues leave the profession in droves.

FOX 9 has reached out to the MNA for comment.

This is a developing story.