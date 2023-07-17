Allina Health announces layoffs, facing 'unprecedented financial challenges'

Allina Health announced Monday it is laying off nearly 350 employees.

According to a statement provided to FOX 9, the health care system based in Minnesota, "began a labor reduction that impacts fewer than 350 team members throughout the organization."

The most impacted jobs are leadership and non-direct caregiving roles, according to the announcement.

The move comes as the not-for-profit health care system that owns or operates 12 hospitals and more than 90 clinics throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin is, "facing unprecedented financial challenges," the announcement said.

Employees who are part of the layoffs will be offered severance, health benefits and outplacement resources.