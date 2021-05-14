Allianz Field to return to 'near full capacity' by June 23

article

Allianz Field will move to near full capacity beginning with the Loons’ home game against Austin FC on June 23, the Minnesota United announced Friday.

The news comes after Gov. Tim Walz lifted the capacity limits for outdoor venues, including sports stadiums, as Minnesota’s COVID-19 infection rates continue to improve and vaccination rates rise. Other sports teams, such as the Minnesota Twins, have already announced plans to get their stadiums back to full capacity at some point this summer.

Fans will still be required to wear masks and MLS safety restrictions in certain seating areas will still be in effect, according to the club.

"We cannot wait to hear a packed Allianz Field sing ‘Wonderwall’ again," MNUFC CEO Chris Wright said in a statement.

Tickets for the remaining home games will go on sale to the general public in early June. Season ticket members whose seats will be impacted by safety restrictions will be contacted directly, the club said.