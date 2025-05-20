Alleged drunk driver in fatal crash now in ICE custody

The Brief German Llangari Inga, an Ecuador national, is currently in ICE custody Llangari Inga, who is facing criminal vehicular homicide charges in state court, is being held in the Freeborn Co. jail In a statement, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office called the federal government’s actions in the case an "overreach."



A motorist accused in a deadly drunk driving crash in Minneapolis is now in ICE custody. The White House has put the case under a spotlight during its recent immigration crackdown, ripping local authorities for not keeping the suspect locked up. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office called the federal government’s actions in the case an "overreach."

Ecuador national in ICE custody

What we know:

German Adriano Llangari Inga is now in ICE custody inside the Freeborn Co. jail in Albert Lea. Online records indicate Llangari Inga was arrested by federal authorities over the weekend days after he posted a $100,000 bond in his state criminal vehicular homicide case.

The backstory:

Llangari Inga was first arrested last August after prosecutors said he smashed head on into an SUV in Minneapolis, killing the driver and injuring two others. The crash happened at the intersection of Lowry and James Avenues North. Llangari Inga was eventually released without being charged after his 36-hour jail hold expired.

Prosecutors eventually filed charges against the 35-year-old Ecuador national earlier in May, nine months after the crash. Prosecutors said his blood-alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit and police found open containers in his vehicle. Court documents said he also did not have a driver’s license or insurance.

Charging delay:

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said Minneapolis police submitted the case to prosecutors in December after receiving final toxicology reports. In court, prosecutors also revealed the office received additional case evidence in February. But it remains unclear why it took prosecutors three additional months to file charges including several counts of criminal vehicular homicide for causing the death of Victoria Harwell. During a brief court appearance last week, the judge questioned prosecutors about the delay.

White House criticizes Hennepin County, says suspect is "illegal immigrant"

What the White House is saying:

The White House said that federal immigration officials put a detainer on Llangari Inga back in August, asking the jail to hold him over his immigration status. It said the jail ignored that request and eventually released him.

In a statement to FOX 9 last week, the White House said: "An illegal immigrant drove drunk, killed an innocent mother and was on the run because democrats didn’t do their most important job: protect their constituents."

What the sheriff is saying:

In response, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said: "The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office works with all federal, state and local partners on criminal investigations and to enforce criminal statutes. An ICE hold is not a judicially signed warrant, and courts have determined they are unconstitutional."

What the HCAO is now saying:

Following the ICE arrest of Llangari Inga, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office released a statement to FOX 9 that read, "Justice belongs to the community that has been harmed."

The statement continued, "When the federal government removes people who have caused harm, our community and the victims are denied the justice they deserve. As prosecutors, it is our responsibility to deliver accountability that prioritizes public safety, and this overreach stands in direct opposition to that mission."

The office explained it is currently waiting to hear from ICE on whether the state case will be allowed to continue.

FOX 9 reached out to ICE and the White House for further comment, but did not hear anything back on Monday.