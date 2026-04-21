Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County, Lincoln County, Murray County, Rock County, Jackson County, Pipestone County, Nobles County, Lyon County, Cottonwood County, Yellow Medicine County, Blue Earth County, Sibley County, Swift County, Meeker County, Renville County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Nicollet County, Brown County, Stevens County, Faribault County, Watonwan County, Redwood County, Pope County, Martin County, McLeod County
2
Fire Weather Watch
from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Traverse County, Crow Wing County, South Aitkin County, North Itasca County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, South Itasca County, South Cass County, Hubbard County, East Otter Tail County, Wadena County, Grant County, Wilkin County, South Beltrami County, East Becker County, West Otter Tail County, Stearns County, Wright County, Sherburne County, Morrison County, Waseca County, Rice County, Scott County, Mille Lacs County, Steele County, Freeborn County, Douglas County, Todd County, Le Sueur County, Benton County

Alexandria missing person: Death determined drowning in Lake Agnes

By
Published  April 21, 2026 3:52pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX 9
article

Lake Agnes in Alexandria, Minnesota. (Explore Minnesota / Supplied)

The Brief

    • On April 15, authorities in Douglas County began a missing person search focused on Lake Agnes in Alexandria.
    • Authorities have since provided updated information saying a body was recovered in the lake with the use of a drone.
    • Following further investigation, authorities say that the cause of death has been determined to be drowning.

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (FOX 9) - An investigation into the location of a missing person that focused on Lake Agnes in Alexandria, Minn., has been determined to be a drowning after a search involving multiple agencies recovered a body.

Alexandria missing person

What we know:

On April 15, the Alexandria Police Department says it received a report of a missing person last seen in the area around Big Ole Park near Lake Agnes.

During an initial investigation, items belonging to the person that authorities sought were located along the lake shoreline, and further agencies were consulted to coordinate efforts.

Dig deeper:

Authorities say a search then involved the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, with the body of the victim being located in the water using a drone.

Following further investigation, authorities say that the cause of death has been determined to be drowning.

The backstory:

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that Lake Agnes has 1.74 miles of shoreline, and a maximum depth of 33 feet.

The Source: Information provided by the Alexandria Police Department.

Missing PersonsCrime and Public SafetyMinnesota