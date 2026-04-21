Alexandria missing person: Death determined drowning in Lake Agnes

article

The Brief On April 15, authorities in Douglas County began a missing person search focused on Lake Agnes in Alexandria. Authorities have since provided updated information saying a body was recovered in the lake with the use of a drone. Following further investigation, authorities say that the cause of death has been determined to be drowning.



An investigation into the location of a missing person that focused on Lake Agnes in Alexandria, Minn., has been determined to be a drowning after a search involving multiple agencies recovered a body.

Alexandria missing person

What we know:

On April 15, the Alexandria Police Department says it received a report of a missing person last seen in the area around Big Ole Park near Lake Agnes.

During an initial investigation, items belonging to the person that authorities sought were located along the lake shoreline, and further agencies were consulted to coordinate efforts.

Dig deeper:

Authorities say a search then involved the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, with the body of the victim being located in the water using a drone.

Following further investigation, authorities say that the cause of death has been determined to be drowning.

The backstory:

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that Lake Agnes has 1.74 miles of shoreline, and a maximum depth of 33 feet.