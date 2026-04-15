Alexandria missing person: Body found in Lake Agnes, authorities investigating

The Brief Police are investigating a missing person case near Big Ole Park in Alexandria. Officers believe the missing person has been found in the water and a dive team is working on recovery. The public is asked to avoid the area and anyone with information should contact Alexandria Police.



A missing person investigation is underway at Big Ole Park in Alexandria, Minn., after a body was found in Lake Agnes.

Police search for missing person near Lake Agnes

What we know:

The Alexandria Police Department says it received a report of a missing person in the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 15, with officers focusing search efforts on the area around Big Ole Park near Lake Agnes.

According to authorities, law enforcement are actively working in the area, and a dive team has been deployed to assist with recovery efforts. Investigators currently believe the missing person has been found in the water.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that Lake Agnes has 1.74 miles of shoreline, and a maximum depth of 33 feet.

Why you should care:

Police are asking the community to avoid the area as investigators continue to work on the scene.

Authorities say an investigation is ongoing, with more details being released as they become available.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released the identity of the missing person, or details about how they were located.

What's next:

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Alexandria Police Department.