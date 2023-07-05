Alexandria hit-and-run crash has police searching for vehicle, asking public help

article

A hit-and-run crash in Douglas County has police searching for the vehicle that fled the scene.

The crash occurred around 7:20 a.m. on June 27, at the intersection of County Road 82 Northwest and West Lake Cowdry Road Northwest, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. People in the other vehicle were injured.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a silver or gray 2002-2006 model Chevrolet Trailblazer EXT that sustained damage to the rear driver's side, including broken windows and the rear bumper coming loose during the crash. The vehicle in question appears to have a rear cargo carrier attached to the receiver hitch.

Police are now requesting assistance from community members to locate the vehicle by checking home security footage after it drove away before authorities could arrive at the scene,

Another surveillance image of the suspect vehicle sought by police.

Police believe the vehicle traveled south on West Lake Cowdry Road prior to the crash, and then continued south on LaGrand Lane afterward. It's believed the vehicle traveled west on Latoka Beach Road, north on Town Hall Road, west on County Road 82, and then west on County Road 56.

If you have any information contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 320.762.8151.