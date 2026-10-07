Albert Lea High School vandalism: 45 people referred for possible charges

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The Brief About 45 people have been referred to prosecutors for possible charges in the Albert Lea High School vandalism. Police say a student reportedly obtained a staff member's key that was used to enter the school. Authorities say the damages cost just over $24,000, and the case remains under investigation.



About 45 people have been referred for possible charges after a group reportedly used a staff member’s key obtained by a student to enter and vandalize Albert Lea High School during homecoming week.

Juveniles and adults referred for possible charges

What we know:

In an update Wednesday, Albert Lea police said they completed the preliminary phase of the investigation into vandalism discovered inside and outside the high school early Sept. 21.

Approximately 45 juveniles and adults have been referred to prosecutors for consideration of criminal charges.

Potential charges range from misdemeanors to felonies and include criminal damage to property, trespassing and burglary. Police said each person's case was evaluated individually based on their alleged actions and level of involvement.

Prosecutors will make the final decision on whether charges are filed, according to the release.

What we don't know:

Police did not give the ages of the people being referred.

Student obtained a staff member's key

Dig deeper:

Investigators determined that the group gained access to Albert Lea High School through a student who had obtained a staff member's key. Police did not say how that student obtained the key.

Those allegedly involved in the vandalism include Albert Lea High School students, students participating in online education programs and students attending other school districts through open enrollment.

More than $24K in damage

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Vandalism inside Albert Lea High School. (Albert Lea Area Schools) From: Supplied

The backstory:

The vandalism included spray paint, paintballs and eggs on the exterior of the building, debris strewn across walkways and overturned furniture, trash and food inside the school. Police also said a liquid later identified as baby oil was spread across floors in the building.

Classes were moved online following the vandalism, and more than 50 staff members assisted with cleanup.

Costs related to the damage, repair and cleanup total about $24,065, although police said that amount could increase as additional costs are identified.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. Police continue to review information and identify other people who may have been involved.

Albert Lea Area Schools is handling disciplinary matters separately, and any restitution will be addressed through the legal process, according to police.