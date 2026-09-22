Vandalism involving spray paint, baby oil causes 'widespread' damage at Albert Lea HS

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The Brief Albert Lea High School was vandalized overnight Monday, leaving widespread damage inside and outside the building, according to school officials. Photos show scattered trash, overturned furniture and baby oil spread across the floors inside the building, while the exterior was defaced with spray paint, struck with paintballs and egged. Classes were moved online on Monday while staff worked to clean up the building.



Classes at Albert Lea High School were moved online Monday after apparent vandalism at the school left "widespread" damage, according to school officials.

Albert Lea High School vandalism

What we know:

Photos shared by the school district show overturned furniture and scattered trash, food and paper products throughout the inside of the school. Superintendent Steve Heil said liquid was also spread across the floors, which police identified as baby oil.

The exterior of the building was defaced with spray paint, struck by paintballs and egged, with debris strewn across the walkways.

The Albert Lea Police Department said an officer on patrol discovered a door to the building propped open shortly after midnight on Monday. They searched the building, but no suspects were located.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Vandalism inside Albert Lea High School. (Albert Lea Area Schools) From: Supplied

Classes moved online

Big picture view:

Heil said high school operations were shifted to e-learning on Monday while staff worked to clean up the vandalism.

Heil said it took over 50 staff members along with the administrative and custodial teams and a local business the entire day to clean up the school and power-wash the exterior.

Classes resumed in-person on Tuesday.

Vandalism investigation ongoing

What's next:

Police and school officials are continuing to investigate the incident.

"Our camera system is allowing us to identify offenders," Heil said. "We are working through our school disciplinary procedures, as well as working with ALPD on any charges."

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the vandalism is encouraged to contact the Albert Lea Police Department at 507-377-5200.