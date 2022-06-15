Alabama replaces Toby Keith as Lakefront Music Fest headliner

Country music Hall of Famers Alabama have announced they will Roll On to Prior Lake this summer and headline the Lakefront Music Fest.

On Saturday, July 9, the country legends will replace Toby Keith – the previously announced headliner that had to drop off the date after announcing a battle with cancer.

Alabama is known for releasing 21 consecutive No. 1 singles and selling more than 73 million albums.

Ned LeDoux and Randy Houser will join them as the Saturday headliners, while Uncle Kracker, Collective Soul and Sammy Hagar & The Circle will kick-off Friday night.

