Airline passengers who refuse to wear masks face potential FAA fines

Two airline passengers who got into disturbances after allegedly not wearing face masks now face potential fines.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that it is seeking civil penalties of $15,000 and $7,500 over two separate incidents. Both happened in August.

In one, a passenger on an Allegiant Air flight is accused of yelling at a flight attendant, hitting him and grabbing his phone while he was telling the captain about the passenger’s behavior.

In the other incident, on a SkyWest Airlines flight, the FAA says a passenger took off their mask, bothered other passengers, and groped a female flight attendant.