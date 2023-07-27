Expand / Collapse search
Air quality in Minnesota: Minneapolis giving away free masks

By Leyden Streed
Published 
Minneapolis
FOX 9

Minnesota sees record air quality alerts

Persistently poor air quality throughout Minnesota due to Canadian wildfire smoke has caused a record number of National Weather Service air quality alerts so far this season at 23.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - In Minneapolis, the City’s Health Department is offering free N95 masks to help protect community members from poor air quality conditions.

The air quality has been noticeably bad this summer, causing concern among health officials. In June, Minnesota had the worst air quality in the country largely due to wildfires in Canada. Overall, it has been a record-breaking season when it comes to the amount of air quality alerts sent out. 

In response to concerns, the Minneapolis Health Department will give out a total of 40,000 free masks on Friday, Aug. 4, at five locations throughout the city. Individuals, community organizations and businesses can request up to 200 masks.

"Providing masks to help minimize the impacts of poor air quality is one step in keeping people healthy." said Deputy Commissioner Heidi Ritchie, Minneapolis Health Department. "It’s especially important for those who have sensitivities and/or can’t stay indoors, like our community of unsheltered and housing unstable neighbors."  

Being prepared for poor air quality is most important for children and elderly, people with lung or heart disease and people working and exercising outside. It is critical that people are paying extra attention to their health and limiting their time outdoors as much as possible.

The masks will be located at four different local fire stations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Signing up ahead of time for these locations is required. Locations include: 

  • Fire Station 14: 2002 Lowry Ave. N. 
  • Fire Station 15: 2701 Johnson Ave. NE
  • Fire Station 21: 3209 38th St. E.
  • Fire Station 27: 5410 Nicollet Ave. S. 

For those interested, you can complete this mask pick-up form.

Those picking up masks downtown on Aug. 4 can sign up online or just drop in. 

  • Public Service Building: 505 S. Fourth Ave. from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Come to the main entrance)

