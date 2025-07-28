Minnesota air quality alert issued for Tuesday, Wednesday

The Brief The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for central and northern Minnesota Tuesday morning into late Wednesday night. The air quality alert is due to smoke from wildfires in Canada. Particle levels are expected to reach the red air quality, which is considered unhealthy for everyone.



The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air quality alert for much of central and northern Minnesota for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Air quality alert

What we know:

MPCA officials say the Air Quality Alert will take effect at 6 a.m. Tuesday and runs through 11 p.m. Wednesday. It will be for central, east central, west central, north central, northwest and northeast Minnesota.

Impacted locations

Why you should care:

The affected areas include:

Brainerd

Alexandria

Hinckley

St. Cloud

Ortonville

Bemidji

East Grand Forks

Moorhead

International Falls

Two Harbors

Hibbing

Ely

Duluth

Roseau

Tribal Nations of Mille Lacs, Leech Lake, White Earth, Red Lake, Grand Portage and Fond du Lac

What should we expect?

Dig deeper:

MPCA officials say winds out of the northwest will move heavy surface smoke from wildfires in Manitoba and Saskatchewan into northern Minnesota Tuesday morning. Wildfire smoke will spread to central Minnesota throughout the day, and could continue into southern Minnesota late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

That could cause the air quality alert to expand. High pressure and light winds in the region will prolong the move of the wildfire smoke out.

Officials say particle levels are expected to reach the red air quality index, a level considered unhealthy for everyone. Sensitive groups should avoid being outside for extended periods, or engaging in activities that cause heavy exertion.

What red, orange air quality alerts mean

Dig deeper:

In areas where the air quality alert is red due to wildfires, the sky may look smokey, the air will look hazy, you might smell smoke and your visibility will be reduced. Anyone might start to experience irritated eyes, nose, throat, coughing, chest tightness or shortness of breath.

Under orange air quality, the sky will look hazy and residents can smell smoke even if wildfires aren't near the area. The air is unhealthy for sensitive groups and may aggravate those with heart and lung conditions. People with asthma should have an inhaler nearby.