After going into labor and losing endorsement, Erin Maye Quade wins primary

After her bid to secure her party's endorsement ended early last April when she went into labor at the Minnesota DFL's connection, Erin Maye Quade won the primary election for State Senate.

Quade defeated Justin Emmerich, 64.6 percent to 35.4, in the Democratic primary for Minnesota State Senate District 56. She will now face Republican Jim Bean in the general election.

The primary win came four months after her campaign suffered a setback in part due to her going into labor while making her final convention speech.

On April 23, Maye Quade had to pause her speech as she went into a contraction. She finished that speech, but lost the first round of voting to Emmerich, 91 to 74. After losing the first round, Maye Quade withdrew from the nomination process and Emmerich won the final round unopposed, securing the endorsement.

Quade gave birth to her child, Harriet Blake Maye Quade, early the following morning at the hospital.

Tuesday night, Maye Quade shared photos of her celebrating the win with her baby in hand.