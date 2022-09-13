Active shooter call at Heights High School in Houston, all clear given

No injuries were reported after an unconfirmed report of an active shooter at Houston ISD’s Heights High School on Tuesday afternoon, authorities say.

Officials say the call came in around 1 p.m., prompting a large law enforcement response to the school at 413 E. 13th Street.

Assistant Chief Rodgers with the Houston Independent School District Police Department said they responded to a fight in progress between two students.

Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said they received the call through Harris County Constable Precinct 1 Office and officers arrived within minutes.

Finner stated they received a report about 10 people that were shot in Room 213. He said they door on the opposite side was locked, so officials breached the door and began searching the campus.

No student injuries were reported. However, Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Pena said one officer was treated for heat exhaustion.

Following the news conference, Houston ISD officials said students would be released to parents at the intersection of 14th and Arlington or on school buses.

Several agencies responded to the report including the Houston Police Department, Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office and the Houston Fire Department.

In a statement, Houston ISD said a threat was made against the high school on Tuesday, but no evidence has been found to substantiate it as the investigation continues.

The high school, as well as Hogg and Hamilton Middle School, were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Following the report of the shooting, parents of students at the high school began showing up at the school looking to pick up their children.

The investigation into who called in the report remains under investigation.