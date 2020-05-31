Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis cancels surgeries for Monday over safety concerns

Hospital officials say Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis has cancelled scheduled surgeries for Monday as safety concerns continue for the city in the wake of riots over the last week.

Officials say emergency procedures will continue but other surgeries will be postponed to protect staff and patients.

The hospital is just blocks away from Lake Street and Minneapolis police's Third Precinct -- which was the epicenter of riots during the week, culminating with rioters forcing their way into the building and burning it down on Thursday.

Since then, the area has continued to see disturbances and unrest. Saturday night, increased police forces along with the National Guard moved in to crack down on the riots.