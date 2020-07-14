'A Big Change is Coming': St. Olaf graduates write anthem supporting Black Lives Matter movement

article

The last month has been filled with protests and demonstrations calling for an end to police brutality and racial injustice, but now a pair of musicians with ties to Minnesota are sharing their message of solidarity in song.

Herb Ronnell and Pat Devon say the death of George Floyd hit home for both of them. Ronnell taught salsa dancing at the Conga Latin Bistro where Floyd later worked as a bouncer and Devon graduated from Roosevelt High School and used to get his hair cut at a barbershop around the corner from Cup Foods.

So, the duo wrote an anthem called “A Big Change is Coming” to raise awareness and show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The pair met while attending St. Olaf College in Northfield in the mid-2000s and have been making music together ever since. They both moved to Arizona, where Ronnell is the Director of the Phoenix Boys Choir and Devon is a high school assistant principal.

Ronnell and Devon posted the video on YouTube a week ago and they hope their creation opens some eyes, minds and hearts. In the process, they hope it lifts up voices that have been silenced for far too long.