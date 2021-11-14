9-year-old latest victim of Astroworld tragedy; death toll now at 10

A nine-year-old boy has died from injuries he sustained at the Astroworld Music Fest, raising the death toll to 10.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner shared the news of Ezra Blount's death on Twitter, saying "Our city tonight prays for his mom, dad, grandparents, other family members and classmates at this time."

Ezra is the latest victim of the deadly music fest which killed nine others and injured many more. Ezra had been placed on life support after attending the concert, according to attorney Ben Crump.

Crump is representing the child’s father in a filed lawsuit against rapper Travis Scott, Live Nation and other entities that had a hand in putting on the music festival. The lawsuit alleged Scott and organizers failed to stop the performance until after 40 minutes chaos broke out.

Around 50,000 people packed into the AstroWorld Festival in Houston to watch Scott perform. A crowd surge at the show resulted in fans pushing up against each other so hard to get to the front, that some passed out, some had heart attacks, and others were trampled.

KTBC reported this story from Austin, Texas.

