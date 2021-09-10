List: 9/11 20th anniversary events at Minnesota State Capitol, across Twin Cities

Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and memorial ceremonies are set to take place across the country.

Numerous events are taking place throughout the Twin Cities to remember the victims of that fateful day, including the "9/11 Day of Remembrance" on the Minnesota State Capitol grounds.

Minnesota State Capitol – 9/11 Day of Remembrance

Where: Minnesota State Capitol grounds

When: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (exhibit open until 5 p.m.)

The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, the 9/11 Global War on Terrorism Task force and the Minnesota Military Museum are marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with an all-day event at the state Capitol. The event will feature moments of silence and tolling of local church bells in remembrance of the terrorist attacks, a reading of names of Minnesotans killed that day and during the global war on Terrorism, and a commemorative ceremony including aircraft flyovers, guest speakers, musical performances, and military honors. U.S. senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith are scheduled to speak, along with many others.

Official schedule

7:30 - 9 a.m. - Pre-ceremony tolling of bells and reading of names

9 - 10:45 a.m. - Day of Remembrance official ceremony

10:45 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Day of Remembrance Connection Activities: Veteran resources and discussion groups, live music, food vendors, children’s activities and a special Post-9/11 exhibit. The exhibit, developed by the Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum, will be on display from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Cedar Street Armory on the state Capitol grounds. Tickets, which are free, are required to attend as space is limited.

More details can be found here.

Anoka – Nearly Naked Muck Ruck

Where: Anoka City Hall

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Nearly Naked Ruck March is a fundraising event where participants hike a 1-mile course starting at the Anoka City Hall and along the Rum River for up to 10-miles carrying weight on their backs to represent the emotional and psychological burden veterans still carry after their service. All funds raised through the event support 23rd Veteran, a nonprofit that aims to help veterans and service members living with trauma.

Check-in starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Anoka City Hall. Ruckers start their hike at 11:30 a.m. and the last rucker usually finishes around 4 p.m.

More details can be found here.

Coon Rapids – Remembrance ceremony, military flyover, procession

Where: Coon Rapids High School football field, 2340 Northdale Blvd. NW

When: Noon-3 p.m.

The Coon Rapids police and fire departments are bringing together first responders and members of the armed forces through the state to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The program will feature two Minnesotans who lost relatives in the attacks: John Peña, principal of Coon Rapids High School, whose uncle was killed, and Eric Aamoth of Plymouth, who lost his brother.

The official program featuring the speakers, will start at 2 p.m. A military flyover will occur at 2:45 p.m. and a procession of emergency vehicles will take off at 3 p.m. once the program wraps up.

More details can be found here.

Eden Prairie – Olympic Hills 9/11 lemonade stand

Where: 9497 Painters Ridge, Eden Prairie

When: 2-6 p.m.

Kids from the Olympic Hills Neighborhood are holding their 21st annual lemonade stand, with proceeds going to the nonprofit North Star Marine Veterans. The kids will also be planting a tree and placing a memorial bench at the Veterans Memorial at the Purgatory Creek Pavilion to commemorate 20 years of community service by the neighborhood group.

More details can be found here.

Edina

Where: Utley Park, 4521 W. 50th St.

When: 1-4 p.m.

Two local residents planned a program at Utley Park in Edina to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The park will have 2,977 flags placed in memory of the lives lost in the terror attacks on September, 11, 2001. There will be a short program at 2 p.m.

First responders will be able to eat for free at the food truck onsite. More details can be found here.

Wayzata – 9/11 memorial opening

Where: Plaza Park

When: 10 a.m.

The Wayzata Conservancy, in partnership with the City of Wayzata, is unveiling a 9/11 memorial monument in Plaza Park in downtown Wayzata on Saturday. The memorial will honor Minnesota native Gordy Aamonth Jr. and all the victims were killed in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The memorial will feature two 27-foot-long horizontal plinths resembling the silhouette of the Twin Towers on the New York City skyline. The space is designed to be a place to reflect and think about the lives lost on 9/11. The memorial will feature several pieces of the fallen World Trade Center gifted to the city by the Aamoth family.

More details can be found here.

Missing an event? Email us at fox9news@fox.com to be included in the list.