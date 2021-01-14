7-year-old safe after hostage situation in Brooklyn Park, Minn., standoff continues

Police remain at the scene of a standoff in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota Thursday night after a child was held in a hostage situation earlier in the day.

Officers have blocked off the area near the 7500 block of 83rd Avenue North as the situation is ongoing.

According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers were called around 3:15 p.m. for the report of a suspicious person walking through yards. As police responded, they learned the man had entered a home.

Police say several children were inside the home and able to escape after the man went inside. But one child, a 7-year-old boy, was unable to make it out and hid in a closet but was found by the suspect.

Police say the boy was held against their will by the suspect for a period of time until investigators were able to safely negotiate with the man to let the child return to their family. The boy made it out of the house unharmed, officers say.

As of 8 p.m., police say the suspect remains in the home and is believed to be armed. Police say the SWAT team and crisis negotiators are working to bring a safe resolution to the situation.

Roads are currently blocked off as officers negotiate. Police are asking members of the public to avoid the area.