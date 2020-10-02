7 Minnesota schools report 5 or more COVID-19 cases among students, staff

Seven Minnesota schools have reported five or more confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. This data marks the first time MDH has publicly released this information in an effort to increase more transparency statewide about the spread of the pandemic.

In the first posting, MDH listed seven school buildings that have reported five or more confirmed COVID-19 cases in students or staff who were in the building while infectious during a two-week reporting period:

Crow Wing County - Brainerd Senior High School

Freeborn County - Albert Lea Senior High School

Isanti County - Isanti Middle School

Martin County - Fairmont Jr./Sr. High School

Martin County - Martin Luther High School

Martin County - St. Paul Lutheran School

Pine County - Hinckley Elementary

Moving forward, the list will be will updated on Thursdays. The listed buildings might not have ongoing transmission. If the building has not had a new case in 28 days, it will be removed from the list.

State health officials will also be providing more school updates in the weekly COVID-19 report. State health leaders had already been releasing 14-day-case rates in each county, a data point used to help districts determine which learning model they should be using.

MINNESOTA REPORTS 2ND HIGHEST NUMBER OF COMPLETED TESTS IN SINGLE DAY

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,184 new COVID-19 cases from 32,077 completed tests Friday, which the second-highest single-day completed test total since the pandemic began.

The state also reported 10 news deaths, seven of which occurred in long-term care or assisted living facilities. To date, approximately 72% of the state’s COVID-19 deaths have been residents of those types of facilities.

The key metric, the 7-day rolling average positivity rate, was 5.4% as of Wednesday, according to MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH as it suggests a higher rate of community transmission.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 101,366 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,059 total deaths.